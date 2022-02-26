Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.94

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 56832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

