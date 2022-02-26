KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Matt Cohler Acquires 8,683 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Cohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.01 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

