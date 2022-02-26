KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

