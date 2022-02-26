Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.