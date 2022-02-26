Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

