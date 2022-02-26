KONE Oyj Plans Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7306 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
