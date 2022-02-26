KONE Oyj Plans Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7306 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

