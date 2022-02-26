Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €131.00 ($148.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

KRN stock opened at €82.05 ($93.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.60. Krones has a one year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a one year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

