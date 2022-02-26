Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $69.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

KRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KRUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. 60,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,873. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

