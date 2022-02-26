KZ Cash (KZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,503.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00301000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

