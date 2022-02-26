Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.