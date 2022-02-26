Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $171,909.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.