Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

