Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LARK stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.