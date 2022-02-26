Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Up 2.3%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.22 and last traded at $119.22. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSDAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins cut Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.