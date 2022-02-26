Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.38 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 783 ($10.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 802.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 785.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 692 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 834.32 ($11.35). The company has a market cap of £967.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.
About Law Debenture (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.