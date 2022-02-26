Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.38 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 783 ($10.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 802.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 785.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 692 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 834.32 ($11.35). The company has a market cap of £967.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

