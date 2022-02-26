LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.27

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 255182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

