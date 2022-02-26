Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Leap Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.