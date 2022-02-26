LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Specifically, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,998,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,740,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

