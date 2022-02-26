Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

