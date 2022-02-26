LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

