LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.