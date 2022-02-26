LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

