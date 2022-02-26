LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $2,572,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $5,075,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

