Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $202.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.05. 192,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

