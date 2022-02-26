Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Light Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

