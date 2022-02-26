Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

