Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Reduced by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Linde by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 104.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average of $317.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

