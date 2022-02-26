Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Globant by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Globant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Globant by 780.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $274.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

