Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

