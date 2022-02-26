Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $692,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,246,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

