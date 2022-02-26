Lisk Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $210.18 million and $6.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

