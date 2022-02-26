Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,899.24

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $81,899.24 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.45 or 0.99960544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00307932 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

