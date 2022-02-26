Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

LAC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

