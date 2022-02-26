Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

LAC opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

