LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.