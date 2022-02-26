LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LivaNova by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.