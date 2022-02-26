LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by JP Morgan Cazenove to “Neutral”

JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

