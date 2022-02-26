LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.97.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.