Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.88.

LBLCF opened at $79.59 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

