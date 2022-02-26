Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$110.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.30.

L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$61.20 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

