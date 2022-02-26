Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.80

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $409.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $414.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.