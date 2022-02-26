Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.