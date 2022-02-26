Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

