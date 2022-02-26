LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after purchasing an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $35,514,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $133.34 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $2,842,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.