LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

