LPL Financial LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.81% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

SPGP opened at $89.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

