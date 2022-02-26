LPL Financial LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

