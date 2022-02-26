LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.92% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 311,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000.

EWI stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

