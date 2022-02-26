Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 76,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

