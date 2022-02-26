Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $176,884,000. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $77,721,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $59,445,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,022 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MIC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

