MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,002 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,597,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 470,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.13.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

