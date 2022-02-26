MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MAG Silver by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

